Burden to prove any promulgated law is invalid on challenger: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has held that the burden to prove that the promulgated law is invalid is on the person who challenges its vires. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled this on the appeals filed against the judgment of the Sindh High Court on Section 3A of Federal Excise Duty Act 2005. It said the respondents were not entitled to claim the refund of the special excise duty, which was levied and collected under section 3A.

Justice Athar Minallah, a member of the bench, authored the judgment, while CJP Faez written an additional note, which states; “Law and good practice also requires that judgments be written soon after the hearing has concluded. This case was heard on 6th December 2023 and, on the same day, it was marked to Justice Athar Minallah for writing the judgment. The judgment took over six months to write, or precisely 223 days. His lordship sent the judgment to me on 18 July 2024 and the very next day on 19 July I wrote my note thereon and signed it.”

Justice Minallah wrote that the Constitution had clearly set out the limits for each organ of the state and crossing these limits amounted to encroaching upon the domain of the other and consequently breaching the provisions of the supreme law. As already noted, making the law falls exclusively within the domain of the legislature. He stated; “The judicial branch has no jurisdiction to promulgate laws and, therefore, stringent rules and principles have been laid down in the context of the exercise of the power of judicial review, relating to examining the vires of a law promulgated by the legislature. The foundational rule of interpretation is a presumption in favour of constitutionality. He said that based on the said rule, this court has enunciated the principle that law should be saved rather than be destroyed and that courts must lean in favour of upholding the constitutionality of legislation.

The function of legislation is the exclusive prerogative of the legislature. The wisdom of the legislature to promulgate a law and to achieve a particular object and purpose cannot be questioned and, therefore, it is presumed that laws have been legally, validly and constitutionally promulgated on the basis of its competence. The courts have no jurisdiction or power to rewrite the laws and the Constitution.

The judge continued that the promulgated laws or its provisions cannot be struck down lightly and it is the duty of the courts to make every possible effort to reconcile the statute to the Constitution and to strike it down when it becomes impossible to do so.

He added that the courts are not empowered to strike down a law or its provision on higher ethical notions or on the basis of philosophical concepts and no mala fide can be attributed to the legislature. It is the duty of the courts to give effect to the scheme of representative governance of the State which is the foundation and the edifice of the Constitution is built on it. This Court has, therefore, laid down stringent and narrow grounds in the context of striking down a law or a provision while exercising the power of judicial review.

Justice Minallah stated that the reasoning is based on presumptions, rather on the apprehension, that the power vested in the Federal Government could be abused. This ground is definitely in violation of the principles enunciated in the context of striking down a law promulgated by the legislature as highlighted above. The legislature had not abdicated its essential legislative functions, rather, incidental and ancillary functions were delegated to the Federal Government. The doctrine of impermissible excessive legislative authority was not attracted and, therefore, section 3A could not have been struck down in the circumstances.