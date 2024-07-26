Canadian HC invites renowned Canadian leader Elaine Alec to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Renowned Canadian Indigenous leader Elaine Alec, CEO of Naqsmist Storytellers Inc., Founder of Cultivating Safe Spaces, and Author of “Calling My Spirit Back,” arrived in Pakistan on the invitation of Canadian High Commission to lead a series of workshops and consultative sessions with Pakistani government officials, and community planners.

These workshops, held in collaboration with representatives from the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department, Government of the Punjab, and a local development partner, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP), aimed to support individuals working with local communities and minorities in the region on comprehensive community planning and inclusive consultation models to advance the rights, perspectives, and prosperity of communities. Community members and leaders also participated in the training sessions.

Elaine Alec is a renowned Canadian Indigenous Leader and Community Engagement and Strategic Planning expert from Syilx (Okanagan) and Secwepemc (Shuswap) nations located in British Columbia, Canada. During her visit, she shared Indigenous Planning Practices in Canada, the history of Comprehensive Community Planning and Community Development, and teachings of the Cultivating Safe Spaces (CSS) framework—an educational initiative designed to foster inclusive and respectful environments, crucial for effective planning and governance, with the participants.

Elaine also shared her personal journey and reflections on Canada’s Indigenous history and culture on how meaningful reconciliation can be supported at individual, community and government levels. Canada, at home and around the world, is working to advance reconciliation and renew the relationship with Indigenous Peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership.

It involves listening to, learning from, and working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada, as well as with local communities around the world, to address the unique challenges that communities continue to face. This workshop, implemented together with the Canadian Indigenous leader and planning expert, and local partners was reflective of Canada’s commitments to protecting and promoting human rights, including the rights of women and girls and minorities in Pakistan.

Leslie Scanlon, High Commissioner of Canada said that “Canada is built on the ancestral lands of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, and has a lot to share from our ongoing experiences on our path to truth and reconciliation with our Indigenous communities. We, at home in Canada, are listening, learning and advancing reconciliation in partnership with leaders of indigenous communities. Elaine Alec is one of those leaders. As our reconciliation journey continues in Canada, there are many lessons that can be learned from the Canadian experience that we want to share with Pakistan. The workshop with Elaine Alec was delivered keeping in mind the unique experiences of Pakistan’s diverse local communities, so that together, we can learn from each other and support communities to be safe, healthy, and prosperous.”

Elaine Alec said “The invitation to Pakistan is humbling and a testament to the universal relevance of cultivating safe spaces and Indigenous knowledges for planning, governance and decision-making. This invitation also marks a significant step for Canada in recognizing the importance of Indigenous voices at the international level, particularly in foreign affairs, as it brings an Indigenous advocate to discuss the realities of Indigenous peoples to a global audience in Pakistan. By sharing these teachings, we aim to empower individuals and organizations to embrace inclusivity, healing and emotional well-being to support community-driven planning for minorities.”

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities Affairs, Government of the Punjab said that “Pakistan is a land rich in religious, cultural, racial, and ethnic diversity, where minorities make invaluable contributions to nation-building, peace, and prosperity. Punjab, the most populated province of Pakistan, is the origin of some indigenous communities and religions. Sikhism originated in Punjab, and there are historic traces of Buddhism along the Karakoram and Hindu Kush mountains.”

Arora added: “Pakistan is striving for reconciliation, interfaith harmony, and a Safe Punjab for minorities. The appointment of a Sikh Minister for Minority Affairs in Punjab is a testament to our commitment to reconciliation and equal citizenship for minorities in the province. Our engagement with the Canadian High Commissioner, H.E. Leslie Scanlon, has been a profound experience of friendship and mutual understanding of common challenges and opportunities. The Department of Human Rights & Minority Affairs valued the opportunity to share our Strategic Planning process with Ms. Elaine, and we greatly benefited from learning how to expand our engagement with communities and include their perspectives in sustainable plans for the province.”