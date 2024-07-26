CEC is responsible for ongoing fiasco: Barrister Saif

Friday, July 26, 2024
Web Desk
1:09 PM | July 26, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif on Friday blamed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for country’s current situation.

He stated that the chief election commissioner was delaying action on verdict pronounced by the apex court regarding allocation of reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mr. Saif said that the CEC was taking instructions from the government, adding that the latter was the one to blame for the deteriorating situation of Pakistan.

“The Chief Election Commissioner will have to be answerable for his unconstitutional actions. All those who assisted chief election commissioner should also resign alongside him,” he reiterated. 

