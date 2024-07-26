Chairman CDA intervenes to get death, birth certificates section functional

Islamabad - After the intervention of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randawa, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has restored its services for the issuance of death and birth certificates. Earlier, NADRA had suspended its services due to civic authority’s failure to clear outstanding liabilities. Sources informed that the Finance Wing had stopped a file regarding payment to NADRA against its services and resultantly they stopped their services. In Islamabad, birth and death certificates are issued by a subordinate office of Directorate of Municipal Authority (DMA), which is part of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). The NADRA’s data is linked with DMA’s data for registration of birth and death certificates and after closure of NADRA’s service, the issuance of the certificates remained stalled causing troubles for the citizens. However, after the matter came under the spotlight, the Chairman CDA came into the action and directed the finance wing to immediately resolve this matter. Mr. Randhawa has taken strict notice on the suspension of death and birth registration services in Islamabad and contacted Chairman NADRA. After his intervention according to a press release issued on Thursday, the services were immediately restored for the citizens. It is pertinent to mention here that the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has paid all the dues to NADRA.