Cleric arrested for beating student in Faisalabad madrassa

FAISALABAD - Dijkot police arrested a Qari (Quranic teacher) of a religious seminary for brutally beating a student here on Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, Qari Rizwan of Madrasa Ghousia Rizvia located in Chak No 66-JB assaulted his student Saqlain for not memorising the lesson. CPO Kamran Adil after a video of the incident goes viral on social media took notice and directed the concerned to arrest of the accused. The police, however, held the Qari and initiated legal action against him.

Robber killed, another arrested in gunfire

A robber was killed, while another was arrested in gunfire in the area of Dijkot police station. A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that ASI Farhan of Chak Jhumra police was returning home after performing his duty late Wednesday night when two armed bandits intercepted him near Dijkot. The robbers tried to loot currency and other valuable items but the ASI produced resistance and called area police for help. On receiving information, Dijkot police team rushed to the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but the criminals opened firing at police party. During exchange of gunshots, one robber received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, while his accomplice suffered injuries and held by police. The deceased robber who was identified as Rizwan resident of Chak No 260-RB, involved in 28 cases of various natures. The injured outlaw was identified as Abrar and he was shifted to hospital for treatment. Further investigation was underway, he added.

8-kg charas seized, 3 arrested

Satiana police have arrested three drug-traffickers including two women and recovered 8-kilogramme charas (cannabis) from them. A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the police, during crackdown on narcotics dealing, arrested three drug-pushers including Alina Bibi, Jannat Bibi and her spouse Shamshad Hussain, all residents of Chak No 34-GB, red-handed while pushing narcotics. The police recovered charas from them and sent them behind bars for further investigation, he added.

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Satiana police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three active members and recovered three snatched motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession. A police spokesperson said on Thursday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested three members of Sajo gang including ring leader Sajid alias Sajo, Irfan and Ahmad Hasan, who were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, three motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items worth Rs661,000 from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.