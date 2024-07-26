CM Gandapur voices against any operation in KP

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Friday no one would be allowed to conduct any operation in the province.

Addressing a peace rally in Bannu, the chief minister said Pashtoons had played a significant role for independence of Pakistan, adding that the tribal people also participated in the 1965 war.

He highlighted that KP people had to face displacement due to operation against terrorism, adding that they had reservations over the utlisation of funds received by using their names.

“We have to render sacrifices due to wrong polices made under the influence of the US,” Mr Gandapur said.

“Now we will take our decision and not anyone else,” he asserted.

Calling the Bannu incident tragic, he said the people of the city cooperated with authorities to prevent further damages. “We will render sacrifices for this country but our decision will not be taken by others,” he said.

He alleged that some elements presented the facts by twisting them for their vested interests.

The chief minister also instructed the police to take action against armed groups across the province. “Do your work, public stand with you,” he urged the cops.

He also vowed not to spare corrupt elements and drug peddlers. “Correct yourself or face the music,” he warned.

Ali Amin Gandapu said, “We may disagree with a person, but the heart is hurt when something bad is uttered against martyrs. We all have to support the families of martyrs”.

The chief minister also highlighted the measures being taken to facilitate the seminary students, saying the government has set aside funds for them in the budget.