CM Maryam steps up child healthcare efforts

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the government is taking all steps to ensure healthcare facilities for every child. She was talking to a delegation of the Child Life Foundation, led by its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ahsan Rabbani. Both sides discussed the issues of healthcare facilities for children in Punjab. The delegation suggested to the CM to launch second shift at hospitals. The delegates also shared ideas for cooperation with the Punjab government to improve basic healthcare infrastructure for children. During the meeting, the issue of medical staff training was also discussed, aiming to enhance their capacity. Besides issues of launching child health-related telemedicine and digital health services in remote areas were also discussed. The CM said the health is the top priority of the Punjab government, and they are determined to save children’s lives by extending better health services to them. She told the delegation that 159 telemedicine satellite centers have been set up in government hospitals. The quality emergency care has reduced the child mortality rate by 50%.

Punjab ministers promise better healthcare for prisoners

In a concerted effort to enhance healthcare services for inmates, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced regular visits by medical consultants to prisons across the province.

The decision came during a meeting on Thursday, chaired by both ministers at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, focused on improving hospital facilities in Punjab’s 43 jails.

Kh Salman emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare to prisoners. “We also aim to improve the transportation system for transferring sick prisoners from prisons to major hospitals, thereby enhancing the referral system,” he stated.

Kh Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s dedication to prisoner welfare, stating, “No sick prisoner should face any challenges in receiving treatment in Punjab’s prisons. Regular medical check-ups and screenings will be ensured.” He highlighted the government’s responsibility to offer basic amenities to all inmates.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretaries Dr. Younis and Dr. Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Abdul Rehman, Professor Shahzad Anwar, SSP Prisons Muhammad Ijaz, Dr. Shah Jahan, and other officials. The discussion centered around implementing measures to improve healthcare conditions in the province’s prisons.