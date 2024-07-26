Containers can't stop the power of people, says Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the power of people cannot be stopped by placing containers.

“We want to remain peaceful,” he said.

The JI emir gave his reaction over the crackdown and arrests of party workers ahead of the planned sit-in in Islamabad today.

He said that the JI workers are on their way to Islamabad to stage sit-in.

“The responsibility to ensure law and order rests with the government. We are peaceful people,” said the JI emir.

He directed the workers to stage sit-in where they find any container and wait for the call from the leadership.

He said that the JI only wants relief in the electricity bills for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, authorities in Islamabad had sealed Red Zone by placing containers ahead of the Jamaat-i-Islami sit-in at D-Chowk.

The federal and Punjab governments have imposed Section 144 in Punjab and Islamabad amid PTI and JI plans to hold nationwide protests.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem in a statement said police had conducted raids on the homes of JI leaders in various cities of the country.

He said police had targeted the JI leaders and activists in a bid to disrupt the demonstration and claimed that there have been numerous incidents of police raids, arrests, and mistreatment of women in different cities.