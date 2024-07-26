CPO Rawalpindi suspends SHO Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - On Thursday, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, suspended SHO Gujar Khan, SI Malik Kashif Iqbal, and directed him to report to the police lines in Rawalpindi. Additionally, another police official, Saqib Sheraaz, who was the chowki in-charge of Qazian Police Station has been granted ad-interim bail by the court of additional sessions Judge in the murder case of custodial death registered against 8 policemen of Gujar Khan and Civil Lines Rawalpindi police stations.

A man named Zeeshan, who was suspected of robbery and lived in the Jhanda Chechi area of Rawalpindi, was apprehended by the civil lines police. He was then transferred to the Gujar Khan police officials during the late hours of July 16. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated on Wednesday morning while being transported to the hospital, and he passed away while in police custody. The body was brought to the mortuary of Gujar Khan Tehsil headquarters hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The family members of the deceased immediately went to the police station upon receiving the news. They expressed their grief and outrage over the tragic death. The body was later transported to Rawalpindi and laid to rest in the early hours of Thursday morning without a postmortem examination after heirs of the victim reportedly ‘reconciled’ with the police and declared the death as ‘natural’. Meanwhile, Syed Faizan-e-Rasool, the judicial magistrate in Section 30, had issued clear instructions to ensure that postmortems are conducted before burial and that FIRs are registered in accordance with the law.

After the police’s failure to fulfill the necessary formalities, the judicial magistrate in Section 30 took action. He directed the medical superintendent of the district headquarters hospital in Rawalpindi to exhume the body and conduct a post-mortem. This process was carried out under the magistrate’s supervision at the graveyard on July 20. The police authorities and the court are now awaiting the reports from the chemical examiner. Following the orders of the CPO Rawalpindi, the police have taken action against eight police officials from both police stations.

They have been charged under various sections of the law, including sections 302, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 155-C of the police order. The complaint was filed by SHO Kashif. These officials were already suspended and had received a charge sheet from the CPO in Rawalpindi. An inquiry is currently underway against these officials by SSP Investigations in Rawalpindi.

In a recent development, the CPO Rawalpindi has made changes to the police station assignments. Chaudhary Zuilfiqar, a sub-inspector from Rawat police station, has been appointed as the new SHO of Gujar Khan.

Meanwhile, Zahid Zahoor, who previously held the position of SHO in Kallar Syedan, has been reassigned to the role of SHO in Rawat.