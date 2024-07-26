Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CrowdStrike outage causes $5.4bn loss to Fortune 500 firms

CrowdStrike outage causes $5.4bn loss to Fortune 500 firms
Anadolu
11:54 AM | July 26, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

The recent global technology outage triggered by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike caused an estimated loss of $5.4 billion to Fortune 500 companies, according to a report by the insurance firm Parametrix released on Thursday.

The losses caused by the disruption, excluding Microsoft, affected 25% of Fortune 500 companies, said Parametrix.

The most affected sectors were airlines, healthcare, and banking, the report showed, adding that the healthcare industry suffered the highest loss.

The report revealed that industries relying on computers on-site instead of cloud solutions suffered the most.

On July 19, an automated faulty update to the CrowdStrike’s AI-powered endpoint detection and response (EDR) software “Falcon” caused a worldwide disruption.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024