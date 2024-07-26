DC Dir vows to address journalists’ concerns

DIR LOWER - The newly posted Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, has pledged to address the concerns of journalists associated with the local press clubs on a priority basis.

In a meeting with representative delegations from the District Press Club Timergara and Chakdara Press Club on Thursday, the DC commended the role of local journalists, acknowledging the significant contribution of media workers in highlighting public issues.

During the meeting, journalists welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and discussed various public issues, including the Timergara Beautification Project, the slow progress of the Talash Bypass construction, implementation of official price lists, delays in Timergara Park construction, and staff attendance in government offices.

Suggestions were made for improved media coordination, including monthly media briefings on government performance and holding open courts at the tehsil level. The Deputy Commissioner expressed his commitment to taking practical steps to address these issues in collaboration with journalists.