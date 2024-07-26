Friday, July 26, 2024
Debt-ridden Indian labourer digs up diamond worth $95,000

Agencies
July 26, 2024
PANNA CITY   -  An Indian labourer’s fortunes have changed overnight after he found a massive diamond in a mine in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. The 19.22-carat diamond is expected to fetch about 8m rupees ($95,570; £74,000) in a government auction. Raju Gound said he had been leasing mines in Panna city for more than 10 years in the hope of finding a diamond. Panna is famed for its diamond reserves and people often lease cheap, shallow mines from the government to hunt for the precious stone. The federal government’s National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) runs a mechanised diamond mining project in Panna. It also leases out shallow mines to individuals, families and co-operative groups who look for diamonds, usually with basic tools and equipment. Any finds are handed over to the government diamond office, which then evaluates the stone. “These mines can be leased for about 200-250 rupees [for a specific period],” Anupam Singh, an official at the state government’s diamond office, told the BBC. In 2018, a labourer from Bundelkhand found a diamond worth 15m rupees in a mine in Panna. However, such discoveries are rare. Mr Singh said that while many people have found smaller stones, Mr Gound’s find was notable because of its size.

Mr Gound told the BBC that his father had leased the mine in Krishna Kalyanpur Patti village near Panna about two months ago.

He said his family leases mines mostly during the monsoon season when agricultural and masonry work dry up.

“We are very poor and have no other source of income. So we do this in the hope of making some money,” he said.

Agencies

