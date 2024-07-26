Friday, July 26, 2024
DG Sports Punjab furious over poor cleanliness

Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
LAHORE   -   Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal visited Gau Shala cricket stadium and Saggian football stadium on Thursday. He inspected both the stadiums and expressed his displeasure at the poor cleanliness. Pervez Iqbal said that all the stadiums and grounds should have excellent cleanliness and there should be a maximum number of sports activities in the grounds. “There is no room for negligence and complacency in this regard,” he added. He further said that development of sports in all parts of the province is our mission. “All possible measures are being taken for the promotion of sports and healthy activities across the province, particularly remote areas,” he asserted.

