Dowry Is a Social Evil

Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the increasing dowry system in every part of Pakistan. Dowry is a social disease spreading rapidly. Dowry means property brought by a bride when she marries a man. The dowry system has become a business for some castes, burdening the bride’s family. Many times, if the demand is not met by the boy’s side, the marriage is abruptly canceled.

Many cases of brides being physically and emotionally tortured for not bringing enough dowry have come up. Some brides turn to their families to meet their in-laws’ demands, while others end their lives to escape the torture. Everyone speaks about and progresses women’s rights, saying ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,’ but even after achieving everything, a girl cannot escape the shackles of dowry.

It is time for the government of Pakistan to take strict action to stop this evil practice. The government should also arrange campaigns to create awareness about the harmful effects of the dowry system and promote alternative wedding traditions.

ASIFA KIRAN,

Karachi.