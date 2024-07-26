DPO suspends ASI over public complaints

MANSEHRA - In a proactive move towards maintaining discipline, the Mansehra Police Department Thursday initiated disciplinary actions. District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur has suspended Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shahid Dawood following public complaints.

The suspension was accompanied by instructions for the police officer to submit a written response within 7 days upon receiving a charge sheet. To ensure transparency in the inquiry process, DPO Shafiullah Gandapur appointed a Senior Police Officer to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations against ASI Shahid Dawood.

DPO Gandapur reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, stating that those who tarnish the department’s reputation will be subject to strict disciplinary actions, including dismissal.