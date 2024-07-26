DS Railway orders to solve problems of water supply to railway colonies

KHANEWAL - The orders issued by DS Railway Multan to solve the long-standing problems of water supply to the railway colonies could not be fully implemented, due to the negligence and incompetence of the Khanewal railway administration. The small scale employees, the inhabitants of the colonies craved for a drop of water due to wastage of water by installing hydrant valve in the houses of TXR, PWI, AEN, Account Officer and other officers and other places. According to the details drinking water is not available in Khanewal Railway Loco Shed, Railway Landi Railway Traffic Colony and other small scale employees residential colonies. The residents of these area are dependent for water for other uses on the railway water supply. On the request of the railway employees regarding the situation caused due to severe water shortage, on the orders of Kashif Butt DS Pakistan Railways Multan issued immediate main valve of main water tank was replaced, main water tank was also cleaned. Orders were also issued for the best arrangements for water supply to the low scale employees residential colonies. Despite of these measures, due to the negligence and incompetence of the Khanewal Railway administration, huge hydrant valvo have been installed at various points of water supply, which all the time are open and the water supply as well as pressure is being lost day & night, including the residence of TXR which is right next to the water tank, PWI, AEN, Account Officer and other officers. Although the canal water for these residences is also available for agricultural purposes. This indiscriminate wastage of water has caused a serious drop in pressure due to which very little water reaches the houses of the small-scale workers and even not being stored in their small tanks.

Due to which the elderly, women and children are thirsty for a drop of water in this severe heat wave and are suffering from severe problems.

Due to open hydrant valve and non-cleaning of pipe lines, there is severe shortage of water.

The victims of railway colonies say that we are low scale employees, no one listens to us, that’s why we requested DS Pakistan Railways Multan, he respond ,also issued orders to improve the water supply arrangements, but due to the incompetence of the local officers, the results could not be obtained yet. They demanded with the DS Pakistan Railways Multan to take the notice of this alarming situation for immediate redressal.