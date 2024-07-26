Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 rolled out

Peshawar - The Building Energy Research Center (BERC), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, in collaboration with the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), organized a roll-out event for the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2023 in Islamabad the other day.

The event was organized under the project titled “Transformation of Construction Sector in Pakistan: A Pathway towards Clean, Green, and Sustainable Buildings.” The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) with GIZ as the supporting partner and NEECA as the lead executing agency. The event was held to formally roll out the Energy Conservation Buildings Code 2023 and launch the Manual for the Implementation of ECBC-2023, developed by NEECA. This manual provides a clear explanation of the key sections of the ECBC-2023 and practical guidance on how to implement its provisions.

This is an important milestone towards a standardized approach to energy efficiency in the building sector in Pakistan. Implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code is important to keep the indoor temperature comfortable without the expanse of energy by improving the insulation of walls, windows, and roofs. The code also helps reduce the soaring bills of the residential sector.

Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director at NEECA, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for revising the code and emphasized the importance of implementing it to address Pakistan’s rising energy costs and climate challenges. He highlighted the need for nationwide outreach and capacity building. Wolfgang Hesse, Cluster Coordinator Energy and Climate Change at GIZ, highlighted the importance of the collaboration between GIZ and NEECA. He underscored the challenges posed by soaring energy prices, economic depression, and inflation, alongside the complexities within the energy sector. He thanked NEECA for recognizing the need and providing a revised Energy Conservation Buildings Code as a guideline to digitalize and standardize buildings as well as a chance to reduce energy consumption and energy costs.

Dr. Zeeshan, Director Buildings at NEECA, likely delved into specific sections of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) to highlight the benefits of compliance for building stakeholders. Dr. Naveed, Director Buildings Energy Research Center (BERC), presented research products, online tools, and software developed to support the implementation of ECBC-2023.