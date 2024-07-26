Friday, July 26, 2024
Faiq steers MP Gym to win in PCB Inter-Club Cricket C’ship NZ Lahore

Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
LAHORE   -   Muhammad Faiq steered MP Gymkhana Cricket Club to a thumping 103-run victory over Mahboob Park Gymkhana in the PCB Inter-Club Cricket Championship North Zone Lahore at Kashmir Crown Cricket Ground Shahdra and qualified to final of the tournament. M Faiq Butt was declared man of the match for his outstanding all-round performance as he scored sparkling 106 runs and clinched 3 wickets 23. MP Gymkhana now will face Javed Memorial Cricket in the final to be played on July 27 at the same venue. Batting first, scored 206/10 in 38.2 overs with M Faiq hammering 106, Abid Rafiq 28 and Shafqat Hussain 27. M Moiz Khan grabbed 5/40 and M Rashid 2/34. In reply, Mahboob Park Gymkhana were all out for 103/10 in 29.3 overs. Hashir Jameel made 28 and Matloob Hussain 25. For MP Gym, M Kabir bagged 3/22 and M Faiq 3/23.  

