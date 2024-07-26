Federal cabinet launches Hurmat-e-Parcham campaign

Islamabad - The federal cabinet members Thursday launched “Hurmat-e-Parcham Campaign” in reaction to the attack of provoked protesters on the Pakistani Consulate in Germany and removal of the national flag. Under the campaign, the Federal Ministers released their pictures along with the Pakistani flag on social media today. They also wrote messages of love and affection for the national flag at the social media platforms. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for SAFRON engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and other Federal Ministers are among those who released their pictures on social media with the national flag.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting posted a special picture holding the national flag in his hands on social media with the couplet “Chand Roshan Chamakta Sitara Rahey, Sab Sy Ooncha Ye Jhanda Hamara Rahey” saying that it is a clear message to the enemies of Pakistan. Attaullah Tarar appealed to the political workers, journalists, intellectuals, teachers, lawyers, students, businessmen, doctors, farmers, labourers and patriotic Pakistanis living abroad and Pakistani youth to be a part of the “Hurmat-e-Parcham Campaign”.

He said the flag of Pakistan is a symbol of national identity and sovereignty, representing the unity and solidarity of the nation.

He said the month of August is the month of Pakistan’s independence, and we would continue “Hurmat-e-Parcham Campaign”.

He said the sanctity of national flag is a national responsibility and it is the duty of every Pakistani to follow it.

Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also released their pictures while holding national flag and the message ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.