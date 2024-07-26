Fertiliser companies directed to establish sales shops in every district

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday directed the fertilizer companies to establish sales shops in every district to facilitate farmers and agriculture development. This will ensure the availability of fertilizers at fair prices.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee chaired by the minister, which aimed to review the availability and prices of fertilizers in the country. The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries & Production, Saif Anjum. The Chief Executive Officers of Fauji Fertilizer Company, Engro Fertilizer Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Limited and Agritec Limited also attended the meeting. The federal Minister stated that government has ensured full gas supply to all fertilizer plants. All plants are functioning at full capacity resulting in buffer stock for this season. All provinces should get supply of fertilizer from companies smoothly.

The federal minister said that Fuji Fertilizer Company established a few model store centers last week whereas the minister directed Engro Fertilizer Company to share proposals for establishment of model store centers on a priority basis. The farmers would be able to buy fertilizer at the original price at the centers and this initiative would end the manipulation of farmers. FFC will ensure that their direct sale shops would be opened before the start of Rabi season in all 72 districts. The federal minister reiterated that the government is committed to protecting farmers from exploitation by middlemen and agencies. He instructed the provinces to take strict action on hoarding and price manipulation. The committee expressed satisfaction over the availability of fertilizer stock. The committee also sought suggestions from all the stakeholders for Rabi season planning. Federal Minister also passed instructions to fertilizer companies to de-link sale of urea and DAP for the facilitation of farmers.