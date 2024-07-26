FFC and AKBL Sign MOU to Empower Farmers through Financing Solutions

ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) as the nation’s Partner in Prosperity, has entered into a strategic partnership with Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) to enhance agricultural financing in Pakistan. The MOU signing ceremony took place at FFC Head Office on Wednesday, 24th July 2024. Through this collaboration, FFC and Askari Bank aim to provide easier access to credit and tailored financial solutions for farmers, promoting the adoption of modern agricultural practices.

This initiative underscores FFC’s commitment to supporting agricultural development and improving farmer livelihoods across the country. Askari Bank’s participation signifies a joint effort towards fostering sustainable growth in the agricultural sector by facilitating enhanced financial inclusion and productivity.

Senior Management from both the parties expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting its potential to drive transformative change in farming communities across Pakistan, whilst reaffirming their dedication to fostering a conducive environment for agricultural innovation and growth.