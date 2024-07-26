Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fire erupts in multi-storey building in Karachi

Fire erupts in multi-storey building in Karachi
Web Desk
3:53 PM | July 26, 2024
Regional, Karachi

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building located on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal, destroying few offices.

As per initial details, the fire occurred in the Kashif Center building, located at busiest Sharea Faisal.

Initial reports suggest that a short circuit in the wiring sparked the blaze.

The fire started in the wiring duct, and there was no emergency exit in the building.

The fire that began on the second floor spread to the upper floors. Multiple people are trapped in the building and are currently being rescued.

Eight fire tenders and snorkel are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Earlier in the month, A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the exchange building in Karachi.

The fire erupted at around 8am and resulted in some material loss, according to PSX official.

Officials have said that five fire tenders, one snorkel, and a browser had been used in the operation to douse the blaze at Pakistan Stock Exchange building.

Legal action against involved in deep fake video of Azma Bokhari

Following the incident, trading was also suspended at PSX which was later resumed at 12:25pm.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024