Five die as speeding car hits motorcycle in Daska

Sialkot - Five individuals lost their lives in a tragic traffic accident on the night between Wednesday and Thursday on Motra-Badiana Road in Pasrur tehsil, Sialkot. The collision occurred between a high-speed, uncontrolled car and a motorcycle, with the car striking the motorcycle from behind.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Hasnat, 19-year-old Gulfam, 34-year-old Ali, 24-year-old Usman, and Adnan. Emergency responders from 1122 transported their bodies to a local hospital, where they were later released to their families after completing the necessary procedures.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz expressed deep regret over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. She urged the public to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Sialkot DPO holds open court at his office

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has said that public safety is the first priority of the police and provision of justice to citizens will be ensured in any case.

According to a spokesperson for Sialkot Police, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an open court in his office and issued orders to the officers concerned for immediate resolution of the citizens’ problems.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve the complaints on the basis of merit and send a report on the requests of the citizens in the open court which is held on a daily basis.

The DPO also issued orders to all the SHOs across the district to hold open courts in their respective police stations and to provide all facilities to the complainants coming to the police stations. He said that the purpose of holding the open court is to provide speedy justice to the citizens, restore trust between the citizens.