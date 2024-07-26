Flood preparedness meeting held

Peshawar - A meeting regarding the flood preparedness of the Irrigation Department was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Department, relevant secretaries, and officials. During the meeting, the Irrigation Department presented a comprehensive overview of the flood contingency plan for the monsoon season. The briefing mentioned the establishment of a flood emergency cell in Peshawar and the status of the rehabilitation of gauges, pre-flood inspection of structures, and other necessary flood-related infrastructure.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary emphasized the importance of maintaining flood readiness to mitigate the impact of potential floods. He directed all departments to ensure that all measures are in place and to remain vigilant throughout the monsoon season. Additionally, the operationalization of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources Regulatory Authority was discussed, highlighting the need for efficient water resource management in the province.