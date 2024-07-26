Four suspects booked on charges of journalist’s murder in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Sanawan police station registered the murder case against four nominated accused persons.

The journalist, Rana Naqeeb Ahmed, resident of district Gujranwala, was killed in limits of Sanawan police station, Kot Addu, over property dispute.

The body was recovered near Adda Pathan Hotel, Sultan Colony situated here. The police contacted with the deceased’s family through the address mentioned on the press card and ID card recovered from his pocket.

According to the official, the investigation was underway and nothing could be predicted until finalising the enquiry report.

750 litres adulterated milk wasted

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 750 litres adulterated milk after holding picket here, an official spokesperson said.

The food safety team checked 15 vehicles of milk passing through bypass. Out of them, three vehicles were spotted as carrying adulterated milk when checked through the lacto machine, it was said. About Rs10,000 was fine imposed on the owners proved guilty of the offence.

PFA DG Asim Javed said in this regard that the traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were found in the milk.

The entire stuff being taken away in the name of milk was disposed of at the road side, he said. Nobody would be allowed to play with lives of consumers, he said.

He said milk was essential product in human life but some nefarious elements are out playing with the health of the people.

He termed the adulterators as criminals were roaming scot free in society.

He appealed the masses to cooperate with Punjab Food Authority to dispel activities of the mafia involved in mixing and adulteration in common food items.

Police nabs PO after ten years

Muzaffargarh Police claimed to have arrested “A” category proclaimed offender (PO) after ten years.

SHO Sadr Alipur Ismat Abbas alongwith his team conducted a successful raid and arrested A-category accused named Ramzan after ten years. The accused had opened fire and injured two men and killed one in 2015.

The police arrested the accused by utilising modern technology and sent him behind the bar.

The SHO said that crackdowns were underway against the criminal elements as per directions of DPO Syed Hussnain Haider.

The people could inform about suspicious activity on helpline 15 and the name of the informer would be kept confidential.