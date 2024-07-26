Gold rate declines by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs250,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs252,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,972 to Rs214,763 from Rs216,735 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold down up to Rs196,866 from Rs198,674, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver deceased by Rs60 to Rs2,860 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs51.44 to Rs2,451.98. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $43 to $2,370 from $2,413, the Association reported.