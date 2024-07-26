Hearing of 190 million pounds reference adjourned without proceedings until July 30

An accountability court has adjourned the case hearing of the 190 million pounds reference without proceeding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until July 30.

Accountability court’s judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the 190 million pounds reference today.

During the hearing, defendant lawyers and both accused, Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi couldn’t appear before the court by 10 am, later on, the case hearing was postponed for one hour.

The court gave the last warning to defendant lawyers on cross-examination. Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing without proceeding until July 30.

It is noteworthy that as many as 34 witnesses have recorded their statements while cross-examination of 33 witnesses has been concluded.

A witness in the reference, former federal minister Pervez Khattak, recorded his testimony during the hearing on July 10.