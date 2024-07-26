IHC CJ calls for adapting technology in legal profession

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq emphasised the growing role of technology in the legal profession and urged all members to adapt accordingly.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, the chief justice acknowledged that judicial challenges persist and will continue. However, he noted that since 2023, many facilities have been provided to plaintiffs.

He highlighted the advent of artificial intelligence and mentioned that notices will now be received through email and SMS, making the e-notice system more convenient for plaintiffs.

Chief Justice Farooq stated that e-notices have been introduced in Islamabad, and online proceedings are also underway. He mentioned the inauguration of automation, which has simplified the compliance process for summons or notices.

He added that a notice tracking system is being introduced in the judiciary and that the management information system is now available online. This will allow all case details to be accessed from the information machine.

The chief justice also addressed the pending matter of appointing new judges in Islamabad, assuring that it will be resolved soon. He welcomed the training programme for new lawyers.

Furthermore, he urged the legal community not to sever their connection with books and the law.

Chief Justice Farooq concluded by stressing the need to collaboratively address the problems faced by the common man, asserting that the bar is their home and they will work together to solve its issues.