IHC removes objections on plea seeking facilities for PTI founder in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition seeking provision of facilities for PTI founder in jail as per rules. The court served notices to superintendent Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and sought comments till August 1. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition along with the objections of Registrar Office. Azhar Saddiqui Advocate, the counsel for petitioner, appeared before the court and requested to remove the objections of Registrar Office, which was approved by the court. The lawyer said that the facilities provided to PTI founder in jail were against the jail rules. The court served notices to respondents and sought comments till August 1.