Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC reserves verdict on PTI's plea to hold 'peaceful' protest

IHC reserves verdict on PTI's plea to hold 'peaceful' protest
Web Desk
5:11 PM | July 26, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea to satge protest against the government. 

Earlier, the IHC had ordered the district administration and the PTI leaders and discuss the matter of the PTI’s protest in Islamabad within two hours.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of the IHC conducted hearing on the PTI leader Aamir Mughal’s application seeking to hold ‘peaceful’ public rally in Islamabad.

Shoaib Shaheen represented the PTI while State Council Abdul Rehman appeared for the district administration.

Shaheen pleaded before the court that the PTI should be allowed to protest in the F-9 Park if not outside the National Press Club Islamabad.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024