IHC reserves verdict on PTI's plea to hold 'peaceful' protest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea to satge protest against the government.

Earlier, the IHC had ordered the district administration and the PTI leaders and discuss the matter of the PTI’s protest in Islamabad within two hours.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of the IHC conducted hearing on the PTI leader Aamir Mughal’s application seeking to hold ‘peaceful’ public rally in Islamabad.

Shoaib Shaheen represented the PTI while State Council Abdul Rehman appeared for the district administration.

Shaheen pleaded before the court that the PTI should be allowed to protest in the F-9 Park if not outside the National Press Club Islamabad.