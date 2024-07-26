Initial stage of National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 concludes

The initial stage of the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 concluded, witnessing matches in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta. The final day featured three exciting matches across three cities, marking the end of this phase and setting the stage for the final rounds.

In the first match of the day, the Diya Women's Football Club delivered a stunning performance against the Overseas Women Football Club, securing a resounding 10-0 victory.

The Balochistan Women's Football Club faced off against the Quetta Women's Football Club in a closely contested match but Balochistan managed to clinch a narrow 3-2 victory.

The day's final match took place in Islamabad, where the Highlanders Women's Football Club beat the Striker Women's Football Club with a 5-1 score.

Eight teams have qualified for the final stage of the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024:

TWK (Lahore)

Legacy WFC (Islamabad)

Highlanders WFC (Islamabad)

Karachi United WFC (Karachi)

Karachi City WFC (Karachi)

Diya WFC (Karachi)

JAFA WFC (Karachi)

Hazara Quetta WFC (Quetta)

The final round will be held from August 1 to 10 at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad. The schedule will be shared in due course.