Jam Kamal to attend SCO Business & Investment Conference 2024

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce, Khan welcomed a delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FPCCI) led by its president, Atif Akram Sheikh.

The delegation extended an invitation to the minister to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Business & Investment Conference 2024, scheduled to take place at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad on September 11-12. Minister Khan accepted the invitation and appreciated the FPCCI’s role in advancing Pakistan’s business sector and pledged full ministerial support for their ongoing and future initiatives.

“The FPCCI is the apex body representing Pakistan’s trade and industry and we are committed to supporting them on any platform for the betterment of the business community,” said Minister Khan. The minister further acknowledged the importance of the upcoming SCO conference, which will feature B2B sessions on key sectors such as Regional Tourism in the SCO and Digital Transformation and IT Collaboration in the region. During the meeting, FPCCI President Atif Akram Sheikh conveyed the business community’s good wishes and discussed potential business opportunities at the conference. He highlighted the significance of including FPCCI representatives in upcoming business delegations to Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, Russia, and other countries.

Minister Khan responded positively, agreeing to involve FPCCI in the formulation of the delegations to strengthen international business ties. The minister also emphasized the role of FPCCI in facilitating the relocation of China’s industry to Pakistan. He urged the Chamber to actively participate in creating a conducive environment for this transition. Additionally, he expressed keen interest in FPCCI’s study on the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with China, asking the Chamber to submit its suggestions. The Minister concluded by appreciating FPCCI’s efforts in organizing B2B matchmaking meetings, which are crucial for targeting and exploring the right business sectors. He accepted an invitation from the FPCCI to visit their offices in Karachi and the capital, reinforcing his commitment to a collaborative approach for enhancing Pakistan’s business landscape.