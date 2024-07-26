Karachi markets to remain shut in protest against inflated electricity bills

KARACHI - The Traders and Business community of Karachi announced the closure of the markets to register the protest against the inflated electricity bills.

Faheem Noori of the All Sadr Alliance of Market and Mall Association stated that the markets will be closed from 12 PM to 3 PM as a form of protest. If the situation does not improve, they plan to escalate their protests to include demonstrations outside the markets after a week.

The decision follows an earlier announcement by the All Sadr Alliance Market and Mall Association to close Sadr markets in response to soaring electricity and capacity charges. The traders are set to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss further actions regarding the high electricity tariffs. Noori emphasized that the current electricity rates make it impossible to run a business. He urged the government to reduce the electricity tariff, as the traders are going through a financial pressure.