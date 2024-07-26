KE provides emergency response trainings to 150 frontline workers

KARACHI - As Karachi prepares for the monsoon season, K-Electric has reaffirmed its commitment to safety by providing emergency response trainings to 150 frontline workers of Ambulance Service - Rescue 1122, Chippa and welfare organisation Saylani Welfare Trust, Al-Mustafa and PALS Rescue, alongside the distribution of 800 rain safety gear sets to various other welfare and civic service organisations including the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC).

The utility regularly conducts such trainings and activities to ensure that frontline emergency workers are well-equipped to manage the challenges of the monsoon season. The emergency response and CPR trainings including various social organizations and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) were held in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society.