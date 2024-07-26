Khanewal Police launch crackdown against drug dealers

Khanewal - Under Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz’s drug-free Punjab campaign, Khanewal Police have started a crackdown against drug dealers. On the special instructions of DPO Ismail Kharak, strict crackdown is ongoing against drug and illegal arms mafia throughout the district. Two drug dealers and one accused involved in illegal arms were arrested by PS City Khanewal. One kg heroin and 25 litres of alcohol were recovered from the arrested drug dealers while a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the accused involved in illegal weapons. SHO Meher Akhlaq alongwith police team arrested drug dealers red-handed. Alleged drug dealer Iqbal Gujjar, Babar Pathan and Ahsan involved in illegal weapons were arrested. The DPO Khanewal appreciated the efforts of SHO Meher Akhlaq and his team. The DPO said he was determined to make Khanewal district crime and drugs-free. The DPO requested the public to support the police in eradicating the scourge like drugs.