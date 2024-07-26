KP govt says no new military operation being launched in province

KP Apex Committee vows zero tolerance against terrorism. Judiciary will be asked for a judicial inquiry into deadly Bannu firing incident. CTD will take action against suspected seminaries in line with Jirga’s demands. Police will act against offices of militants besides ensuring round the clock patrolling.

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Apex Committee reiterated Thursday that no military operation is being launched in the province after the representatives of Bannu Aman Jirga put forward their demands to eliminate terrorism and establish peace in the province.

The apex committee also has unanimously agreed that terrorism will never be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken against terrorists to maintain law and order situation.

The Police and Counter Terrorism Department will take actions against terrorists at local level for this purpose the government will strengthen the efficiency of police and CTD by providing latest equipment and technology.

The meeting also agreed to establish local level committees comprising members of public representatives, civil and police officials to tackle any emergency situation in collaboration with security departments. Similarly committees will also be established at district level. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will visit Bannu today and address the participants of the sit-in.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat’s Information Cell, Barrister Saif, Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, announced that the Apex Committee has discussed the state of law and order in the province and the situation following the Bannu incident.

He stated that on July 15, security personnel engaged and neutralised all attackers during an assault on Bannu Cantt, with some soldiers also martyred in the clash.

He added that on July 19, local traders called for a non-political peace march in Bannu, which saw significant participation from the community. However, the situation escalated during the march.

The development came after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired the apex committee meeting attended by top civil, police and military officials. In Thursday’s meeting, the apex committee discussed the issues related to terrorism and the Bannu incident wherein at least four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a protest staged on traders’ call against deteriorating law and order situation escalated and turned unpleasant.

Subsequently, in a meeting with KP CM Gandapur earlier this week, the Jirga representatives had sought to dismantle armed groups operating in the province; empower police and ensure their patrolling at night; allow CTD to conduct search operations or take action against terrorists instead of security forces; and present missing persons before courts.

In the communique issued following the meeting, the apex committee stated that terrorism in all its forms is “condemnable” and the provincial administration will launch a crackdown on them, as the chief minister has directed police to arrest any armed man who does not represent the government and take action against him. Referring to the controversy surrounding the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the apex committee stated that military institutions have already issued clarification regarding the new counter-terrorism drive.

“Azm-e-Istehkam is a comprehensive and integrated counter-terrorism campaign, not a military operation per se as it is being presented,” DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry stated during a press conference in Rawalpindi earlier this week.

“Police will act against the offices of the militants without any discrimination,” the communique said, adding that the action against the terror elements will be carried out by law-enforcement agencies including police and the counter-terrorism department of police.

The judiciary will be moved for a judicial inquiry into the Bannu incident, it said and added that assistance will be sought from the Pakistan Army for action in those areas not accessible for police action.

The statement said CTD will take action against the “suspected seminaries and areas” in line with the jirga’s demands and police have been directed to ensure patrolling round the clock.

Moreover, the joint statement also called upon residents to avoid indulging in lawlessness and violent protests, stressing that the armed forces, police and the people have rendered “unforgettable” sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism. Hence, the people should abide by the law and code of conduct by refraining from any “propaganda” that may harm the sentiments of martyrs’ families.

The declaration stressed that some elements targeted the state institutions in the wake of the Bannu incident, saying the unjustifiable criticism offended the ranks and files of the forces. “This behaviour is impermissible,” read the statement.