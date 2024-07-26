Friday, July 26, 2024
Law minister rules out snap polls

Web Desk
8:53 PM | July 26, 2024
National

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar ruled out early elections in the country. 

Tarar said that early elections may be the wish of the opposition leader. He said that the term of the assemblies is five years in the constitution, and there are no conditions for early elections.

He further said that everything was going well. The assemblies will duly complete their five-year terms. He also lamented Omar Ayub on spreading hatred against Pakistan Muslim League-N.

It should be cited that for a few days, the leaders of various parties, including PTI, have been talking about early elections. 

