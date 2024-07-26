Friday, July 26, 2024
Legal action against involved in deep fake video of Azma Bokhari

July 26, 2024
 Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima asserted to expose individuals behind a deep fake video of Azma Bokhari.

Shaza Fatima along with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) women leaders addressed a press conference today and announced to crack down on individuals involved in propaganda and making fake videos of Azma Bokhari viral.

Legal action would be taken against culprits who maligned Azma Bokhari by creating fake photos and videos using deep fake technology.

PML-N leaders attributed the act of negative propaganda against Azma Bokhari to a specific political party.

State minister for IT stressed that social media use for propaganda would not be allowed.

A specific political party was misusing Islam to meet its nefarious motives, PML-N women leaders voiced their concerns.

PML-N leader Shaista Pervez stated that they were standing behind women affected by propaganda.
She insisted that political propaganda shouldn’t be used against women.

