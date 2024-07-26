Malaika Raza visits women, juvenile jail

ISLAMABAD - The PPP Human Rights Cell General Secretary, Malaika Raza, yesterday visited the women and juvenile jail in Karachi to assess the facilities provided for the rehabilitation of women and children in the prison.

During her visit, Malaika Raza was briefed by the Women Jail Superintendent Ms Humaira about the various programs and services available for the inmates.

The Sindh government has implemented a range of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women and children in the jail, including adult literacy programs, art classes, Computer skill training for women, and fitness training for juveniles. Malaika Raza praised the efforts of the Sindh government, stating that the prison reforms established in Sindh are among the best in the country, providing women and children with essential facilities and opportunities for rehabilitation.

Chairman Bilawal Butto Zardari has directed the government to ensure the provision of the best possible facilities and programs to support the rehabilitation of women and children in jail.

The PPP Human Rights Cell is actively engaging in visits to women’s jails across the country to ensure that all inmates are treated equally and in accordance with the law.

Malaika Raza emphasised the importance of fair treatment for women in the criminal justice system and reiterated the commitment of the PPP Human Rights Cell to advocate for the rights of women and children in prison. The Cell will continue its visits to women’s jails nationwide to monitor and ensure that women are treated fairly and with dignity.