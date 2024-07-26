Man dies as oil tanker crushes car in Karachi

KARACHI - One member of a family, in a car, on which an had fallen after it overturned near a flyover in Karachi’s Baloch Colony on Thursday morning has died.

Talking to the media, Fire Officer Zulfiqar has said that the rescue operation has been completed. “We have managed to pull the body of one of the family members out of the car. On the other hand, the police have said that the deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Asad Zaidi,” he has said, adding the body has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

He has further said that the district administration has been told that it is difficult to remove the from the site until and unless it is completely emptied. “As long as the tanker is there, the fire brigade staff will remain at the site,” he has informed.

On the other hand, despite the passage of several hours, nobody either from the district administration or the police reached the place of the incident till last reports came in, while oil is continuously oozing from the tanker and could lead to an accident.

It can particularly be life threatening for the family sitting inside the car.

On the other hand, the bridge connecting Qayyumabad to Baloch Colony has been closed for traffic, creating great inconvenience for motorists.

Overturned fuel tanker removed, road reopened for traffic

A fuel tanker that overturned on the Baloch Colony flyover late Wednesday night, was cleared from the road on Thursday afternoon, allowing traffic to resume.

The Deputy IGP of Traffic Police Karachi and other officials visited the site and directed the traffic officers to remove the tanker.

The tanker, which was transporting jet fuel to the airport, overturned on the Baloch Colony flyover, leading authorities to temporarily close the road for traffic.