CM Maryam announces launch of ‘Suthra Punjab Program’

Web Desk
12:30 PM | July 26, 2024
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the immediate launch of the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ across the province.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed that all areas, big and small, in both urban and rural regions, be cleaned uniformly. She emphasized that there should be no negligence in the cleaning of drains and that no area in any city should be left unclean.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif pointed out that the cleanliness situation in several cities, including Lahore and Sargodha, is not satisfactory.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where the briefing on the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ and the outsourcing of solid waste management services took place.

Earlier in March, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the decision in principle to start the metro bus project in three cities of the province.

She gave this approval while chairing a meeting in Lahore today. PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also present in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the transport sector projects in Lahore. The Chief Minister also sought the plan for an underground train project in Lahore.

On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif directed to increase the number of bikes for students. He said that the monthly instalment of the bike should be kept to a minimum for the students.

