Maryam Nawaz approves agriculture tubewell solarisation project

Punjab Chief Minister has granted approval of the agriculture tubewell solarisation project.

The farmers owning 25-acre agriculture land will be eligible for the solarisation project.

The 67 pc payment of the project will be paid by the government and farmers have to pay only 33 pc payment for the agriculture tubewell solarisation project.

It was announced during the briefing that around seven thousand tubewells would be shifted to solar energy in the first phase.

With the collaboration of the federal government, about ten thousand tubewells would be shifted to solar energy in the second phase.

The expenses of running a tubewell on diesel are around three thousand per acre while fifteen hundred rupees on electricity.

Meanwhile, only Rs. 50 per acre would be spent to run tubewells on solar energy for irrigation.

Punjab CM directed to devise special packages for vegetables farmers.

Addressing the session, instructed for a sustainable and effective system of supply management for onions, tomatoes and essential vegetables.