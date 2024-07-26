Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam Nawaz approves agriculture tubewell solarisation project

Maryam Nawaz approves agriculture tubewell solarisation project
Web Desk
5:16 PM | July 26, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has granted approval of the agriculture tubewell solarisation project.

The farmers owning 25-acre agriculture land will be eligible for the solarisation project.

The 67 pc payment of the project will be paid by the government and farmers have to pay only 33 pc payment for the agriculture tubewell solarisation project.

It was announced during the briefing that around seven thousand tubewells would be shifted to solar energy in the first phase.

With the collaboration of the federal government, about ten thousand tubewells would be shifted to solar energy in the second phase.

The expenses of running a tubewell on diesel are around three thousand per acre while fifteen hundred rupees on electricity.

Meanwhile, only Rs. 50 per acre would be spent to run tubewells on solar energy for irrigation.

Punjab CM directed to devise special packages for vegetables farmers.

FFC and AKBL Sign MOU to Empower Farmers through Financing Solutions

Addressing the session, Maryam Nawaz instructed for a sustainable and effective system of supply management for onions, tomatoes and essential vegetables.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024