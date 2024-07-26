Minister announces Rs 7,500 stipend for persons with physical, mental disabilities

LAHORE - The Punjab government is providing stipend of Rs. 7,500, which is a valuable support to individuals suffering from any physical or mental disability. This was stated by the Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt on Thursday, while talking to APP. The minister said that in line with the directives of the Punjab chief minister, members of the provincial assembly were now being involved in the Himmat Card initiative. The minister emphasised that the cooperation of local leadership is crucial for ensuring transparency in the Himmat Card initiative in all districts of Punjab.

To a query, the minister said that the government commitment, under the leadership of the Punjab chief minister, is to ensure that the Himmat Card should reach every deserving individual promptly, adding that he was personally reviewing the progress of the Himmat Card initiative on a daily basis across the province.

“To successfully accomplish this initiative across all Punjab districts, we need the full cooperation of the assembly members,” he added.