Mobilink Bank upgrades treasury operations with AutoSoft Dynamics for enhanced efficiency

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank has brought on board AutoSoft Dynamics, a renowned global provider of core banking and financial application solutions, as a strategic partner to automate their treasury operations. Under this partnership, AutoSoft will facilitate Mobilink Bank’s seamless integration with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) PRISM solution through its Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. This integration ensures secure and instantaneous fund transfers, aligning with the Bank’s commitment to providing premium financial services.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population. Adil Ali Abbasi, Chief Financial Officer Mobilink Bank, and Bilal Mahmood, M.D. Contour Software & CEO AutoSoft Dynamics, formalized the partnership in Islamabad. The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations.

Sharing his thoughts at the signing ceremony, Faisal Mahmood, Chief Information Officer, Mobilink Bank, said, “We at Mobilink Bank are continuously working on improving our customer’s experience. Partnering with industry leaders like AutoSoft Dynamics allows us to utilize cutting-edge technology and create a more agile and efficient banking system. This partnership will enable us to streamline internal processes, strengthen our operational security, and ultimately, deliver premium services to our valued customers. By prioritizing innovation, we ensure Mobilink Bank remains at the forefront of the financial landscape, consistently exceeding expectations and providing tailored financial solutions.”

Bilal Mahmood, M.D. Contour Software & CEO AutoSoft Dynamics, commented on the occasion, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Mobilink Bank as our new client. With the support of our experienced team, top-tier solutions, and the best practices of our parent company Constellation Software Inc., we look forward to delivering a robust implementation for the Bank to meet both their current and future needs.”

Shahzad Rafique, COO of AutoSoft, stated, “This is the 18thstrategic partnership for our Treasury Automation System (ADAMS) in Pakistan, with 20% of the country’s Money Market transactions being processed by our ADAMS Treasury System. We look forward to helping Mobilink Bank deliver its goals!”

Through this partnership, Mobilink Bank will streamline its financial operations and alleviate the burden of manual tasks, minimizing human error. The enhanced visibility and meticulous tracking will allow the bank to manage its investments effectively. The comprehensive MIS reporting will equip management with insightful data for informed decision-making. RTGS management will ensure seamless and efficient funds transfer. By spearheading this integration into its core banking system, Mobilink Bank cements its role as an industry leader, paving a path toward unparalleled digital and financial services.