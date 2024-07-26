MoHR to launch app for people welfare

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has launched the Awaz App, a groundbreaking mobile application designed to address and report human rights violations effectively. This initiative marks a significant advancement in the country’s efforts to enhance the protection and welfare of individuals. The Awaz App is a testament to the Ministry of Human Rights’ commitment to utilizing technology for social good, ensuring rapid responses to critical human rights issues. The App allows users to report human rights violations, including cases of missing or abducted children, directly through the platform. These reports are immediately forwarded to relevant authorities for redressal. Upon receiving a report, the app activates an Alert System that triggers a coordinated response involving law enforcement, government departments, and community organizations. Crucial information about reported incidents is disseminated through various channels, including social media, WhatsApp groups, news outlets, and public announcements. This approach maximizes public awareness and engagement.

Law enforcement agencies are mobilized to initiate search operations and investigations to locate missing or abducted individuals promptly. The app’s primary objective is to ensure the safe recovery of victims, with comprehensive support services provided once they are found. These services include counseling, legal aid, and medical assistance.

While inaugurating, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, highlighted the App’s role in fostering a safer and more responsive environment for addressing human rights issues. The Minister stated, “We are proud to introduce the Awaz app as a pivotal tool in our ongoing efforts to protect and uphold human rights. This app embodies our commitment to leveraging technology for justice and ensuring that every voice is heard and acted upon.”

The Ministry of Human Rights encourages all citizens to download the Awaz app and participate actively in the collective effort to combat human rights violations. The app is currently available for download on Android and will soon be accessible on the iOS platform as well.