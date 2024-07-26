NBP reaffirms its commitment to expand loan facility for youth

KARACHI - Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), expressed his commitment to enhancing loan accessibility for unemployed youth, during a productive meeting with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the bank’s head office. Governor Kundi was welcomed by Rehmat Ali Hasnie and Farooq Hasan, Executive Vice President – Divisional Head Govt of Pakistan & Specialized Agencies. The meeting fostered a productive discussion on NBP’s role in supporting economic development and enhancing customer service. Governor Kundi commended NBP’s role as a national pillar and emphasized the need for initiatives that support aspiring entrepreneurs and streamline services for vulnerable groups.