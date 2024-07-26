Friday, July 26, 2024
Omar Ayub urges nation to prepare for new elections

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub says the incumbent government has failed and the nation should prepare for the new elections.

Talking to media on Thursday, the PTI leader emphasised that all CCTV footage from the May 9 incidents and Zaman Park should be disclosed, and deleting such footage constitutes a crime.

Ayub said he met Imran Khan in a pleasant atmosphere at Adiala Jail.

"The PTI is the biggest political party in the country, and the nation should prepare for new elections for growth and development," he highlighted.

He stated that the only solution to the country's issues is a new election. From the beginning, he claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) misinterpreted the Constitution and called for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and the four provincial commissioners, suggesting Article 6 be imposed on the CEC.

Regarding Khawaja Asif, Ayub remarked that a servant like Asif has no status and accused the Shahbaz Sharif government of attempting to create a confrontation between the Army and PTI, a goal he believes will not be achieved.

He concluded by stating that the Army grows stronger when it has the support of the people.

