Friday, July 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rainfall disrupts flight operation in Lahore

Heavy rainfall disrupts flight operation in Lahore
Web Desk
1:34 PM | July 26, 2024
Regional, Lahore

 
The heavy rainfall and windstorms overnight in the provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore, disrupted flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport for several hours.

According to Aviation sources, the flight operation couldn't be operationalised from 3 to 4 am due to monsoon rain.

The flights could land at the airport around 4 am in the morning.

Three flights were landed at Multan and Peshawar while, foreign airlines flights were getting delayed.

The flights from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain to be landed in Lahore were diverted to Multan Airport while flights from Riyadh were landed in Peshawar Airport.

Qatar Airways’ Doha flight arrived late by seven hours at Lahore.

Arrival and departure of more than dozens of international flights is being delayed due to severe weather conditions.

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1721977309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024