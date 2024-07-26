PA speaker says office of opposition leader stands vacant following SC verdict on reserved seats

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the office of opposition leader stood vacant following the verdict of Supreme Court on reserved seats.

He was addressing a press conference on Friday in Punjab Assembly.

“The opposition leader was representing the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and now SIC is no more a parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly after the verdict of apex court on reserved seats,” speaker said.

The office of opposition leader is vacant now as PTI has become the parliamentary party instead of SIC, he added.

“You cannot remain the opposition leader as your parliamentary party has been changed,” said Malik Ahmad Khan.

The PA speaker added that he has the authority to suspend the membership of MPAs who use abusive language in the house.

He was of the view that it was really shameful to use abusive language against anyone’s family members.

“I gave level-playing field to everyone in the house but I really want to end this abusive culture,” he said.

The PA speaker said that he has formed a committee of ethics that would soon submit its report in the house.

“The cases of 26 seats are still pending in the courts. The government will not collapse if the verdict goes in the favour of opposition,” he said.