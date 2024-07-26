Friday, July 26, 2024
Pakistan’s entertainment industry can compete not only with Bollywood but also with Hollywood, says Suman Sheikh

Our Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
LAHORE   -  Summan Sheikh has said that if Pakistan’s entertainment industry is properly managed at the government level, it can compete not only with Bollywood but also with Hollywood in a significant manner. In a statement, Summan Sheikh expressed regret that we have consistently overlooked art and artists. It is unfortunate that our responsible individuals have failed to understand that art and artists truly embody a country’s balanced face. In response to a question, Summan Sheikh stated that Pakistani artists often forget that artists in neighbouring countries are not only respected in government but also at the societal level. Summan Sheikh emphasized that there is significant talent among Pakistani artists, and it is essential to encourage them in real terms rather than just verbally. Summan Sheikh said it is time to give Pakistani art and artists their rightful place.

